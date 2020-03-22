Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,890 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,640,382.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,305. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

