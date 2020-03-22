Credit Suisse AG Sells 821,374 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Pacira Biosciences worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

