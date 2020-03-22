Critical Comparison: Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) versus NeoPhotonics (OTCMKTS:NPTN)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93% NeoPhotonics -4.79% -7.39% -3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nanoflex Power and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 0 1 6 0 2.86

NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 80.58%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanoflex Power and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 49.05 -$17.58 million N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 0.73 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -23.22

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Risk & Volatility

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Nanoflex Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

