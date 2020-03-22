Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $3,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. 3,675,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

