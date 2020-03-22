Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.93% of Crocs worth $84,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

