Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. 14,178,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.90. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $41,431,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

