Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,524.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, Crown has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $7,524.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,861.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.03502334 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00717203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000576 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,297,917 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

