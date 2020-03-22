Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,492 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $205,314,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

CCK opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

