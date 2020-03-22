Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $10,588.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.04397913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00038148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.