CrypticCoin Price Down 77.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $185,771.07 and $1,026.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00505986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00118549 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002627 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

