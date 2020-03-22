Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $322,032.18 and approximately $10,026.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00341976 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 2,767,531 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,948 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

