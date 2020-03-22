CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Capitalization of $94,601.37 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $94,601.37 and $45,515.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

