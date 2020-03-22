Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00007646 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $28.13 million and approximately $86,178.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.04379574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038140 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

