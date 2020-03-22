Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $1.53 on Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $85.02 million and $1.43 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00025937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

