Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.04297073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00068755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038496 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

