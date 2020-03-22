CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $20.17 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $20.17 or 0.00342472 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $43,865.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000180 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

