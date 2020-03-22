Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 157,459 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,480 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

