Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 198,324 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 181.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,324 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

SPR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.