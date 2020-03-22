Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 216,540 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,540 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of Ciena worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

