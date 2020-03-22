Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 294,841 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,841 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.