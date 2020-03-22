Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 38,080 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,758,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $9,404,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $9,326,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

