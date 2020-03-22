Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 420,406 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 2,005.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,406 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of KDP opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

