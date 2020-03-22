Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 51,244 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

