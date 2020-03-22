Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 54,606 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9,055.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

