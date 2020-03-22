Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 76,791 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 681.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.07. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $584,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $25,619,109. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.