Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 87,616 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,616 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,616 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura decreased their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.94.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

