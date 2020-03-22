Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6,636.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286,245 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Lennar worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after buying an additional 325,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $34.08 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

