Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 481.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,187 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 154.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

