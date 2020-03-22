Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 237.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,868 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

PG opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

