Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 133,164 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from to in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE:MET opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

