Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 190,293 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3,756.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,293 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

