Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 367,519 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

