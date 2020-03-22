Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 53,196 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2,007.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

