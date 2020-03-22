Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 88,509 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 220.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of MCK opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

