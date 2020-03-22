Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 498.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

