Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,098 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $23.31 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.