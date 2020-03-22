Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,504.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,613 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

VEEV stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

