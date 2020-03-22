Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Davita worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

