Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.86 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of HD Supply worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

