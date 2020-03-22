Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 302.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Macy’s worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 973,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

