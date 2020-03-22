Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 642.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,084.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 66,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 65,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,624,000 after buying an additional 138,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

