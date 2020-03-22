Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,444 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after purchasing an additional 252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

