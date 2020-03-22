Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,923 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,623,000 after buying an additional 931,232 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

