Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 58,147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,677 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Tapestry worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

