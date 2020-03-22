Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,605 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.38. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

