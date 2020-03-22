Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 109,721 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 259.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,721 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Incyte worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

INCY stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

