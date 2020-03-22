Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 26,942 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of FleetCor Technologies worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $187.03 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

