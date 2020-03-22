Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 45,616 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.16. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.40.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

