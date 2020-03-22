Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 64,666 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of First American Financial worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

