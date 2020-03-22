Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE:DXC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

